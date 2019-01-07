The Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scale is down to $94.95 on Amazon in both Black and White. Just clip the 5% off coupon to get in on the deal. The smart scale normally sells for around $130. It has never dropped this low in price before.

It can help you track your weight, lean mass, body fat percentage and more. Each scale can be set up for up to eight different users, and every person's stats can remain private to just them. You can pair it with your phone in just a few minutes via Bluetooth, and it automatically syncs with your Fitbit dashboard.

