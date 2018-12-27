Right now at Amazon, Pokémon GO players can strap on the Go-tcha wearable for just $27.49 — its lowest price to date — and level up quicker.

Go-tcha is an accessory for Pokémon GO that replicates the functions of the official Pokémon GO Plus device, allowing to your to interact with the mobile game without having to use your smartphone screen. Where it differs from the GO Plus is that it can spin your Pokéstops to collect in-game items and even catch Pokémon for you without you having to press any buttons. It also has a rechargeable battery — as opposed to a replaceable coin battery — meaning you don't have to fork out for new batteries down the line.

We took the Go-tcha to task in our in-depth review praising its more low-profile design — especially if you replace the patterned strap for something more low-key — and functionality. The product is unofficial, however, and it may not be supported in the game forever.

If you're wanting to level up quickly in the game, it is recommended as it makes it super easy to play without needing to use your phone actively. Pokémon GO players will also want to check out iMore's roundup of all of the other in-game cheats and hacks that will help you get ahead faster.

If you want to stick with the officially-licensed products, check out the Pokémon GO Plus or the newly-released Poké Ball Plus — a Nintendo Switch controller for Pokémon: Let's Go! that also works as an accessory for Pokémon GO when you're on the move.

