If you've been holding out for HomeKit support in your smart plugs from TP-Link then today is your lucky day. The company announced that support for Apple's smart home platform is coming to its popular Kasa Smart Plug Mini in early 2019.

The Smart Plug Mini is one of TP-Link's best-selling products, so could provide a significant boon to Apple's HomeKit platform. While other smart plugs from Wemo, iHome, Koogeek, and more already integrate with the Home app and with Siri, TP-Link's platform was notable in its absence.

There's no word on whether HomeKit support will be added to any other existing TP-Link Kasa products. The company announced several new products, including home security cameras, smart lighting products, and smart power outlets at CES, but HomeKit support was not mentioned.

