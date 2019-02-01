Today only, Woot is offering the Fitbit Charge 3 for $118.99 in a variety of colors. These are all new condition units that come with a one-year warranty from Fitbit, unlike many products that Woot sells. Right now you have a choice of Rose Gold/Blue Grey, Graphite/Black, and Rose Gold/Berry, but from what we've seen in the past with these deals is that some colors will start selling out early, so you'll want to hop on this deal now so you don't miss out.

The Charge 3 offers many of the features people loved in the Charge 2, along with some improvements. It has a built-in heart rate monitor, automatically recognizes when different workouts begin, even if you forgot to start it on the tracker, and so much more. You can also get notifications for calls, texts, and in the future Fitbit plans to release its own calendar app for the Charge 3.

We took a look at the Charge 3 and broke down the pros and cons of it in a full review, so be sure to check that out after getting your order in.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.