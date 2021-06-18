The wireless charging version is seeing a $49 discount at Amazon, dropping its price to just $150. If you can forego wireless charging, you can get a wired charging set for just $119 — that's $40 off. Should prices drop even more next, we'll make sure we keep our list of the best Prime Day AirPods deal updated.

Amazon's big sale kicks off in just a few days, but you don't have to wait until Prime Day to score a set of AirPods at a discount. Right now, you can save as much as $50 on AirPods at Amazon and elsewhere meaning you can beat the rush and sang yourself a set now.

Before Prime Day even begins you can save as much as $50 on a set of AirPods. The second-gen model with the wireless charging case is down to $150 at Amazon right now.

Apple's AirPods offer a wire-free audio experience and work great with your other Apple devices. The built-in H1 chip allows for one-tap pairing with your iPhone or iPad as well as auto-switching across your devices. They also support Apple's new Spatial Audio feature in Apple Music.

When using AirPods, you'll have hands-free access to Siri — simply say "Hey Siri" and you can control playback, make calls, find out information, get directions, and more. Other ways to control playback include double-tapping or simply taking out one earbud to pause whatever's playing automatically.

AirPods offer about five hours of listening time per charge but the included charging case can power them back up multiple times over for a total of 24 hours of playback. Whichever option you go for, you can plug in a Lightning cable to recharge the case and with the wireless charging version you only need to plop them down on your Qi charger of choice.

AirPods are some of the most popular headphones out there so even if these aren't for you they may well make a fantastic gift for the iOS user in your family. That being said, AirPods also support regular Bluetooth so you can use them with Android phones, Windows PCs, and more.

AirPods with Charging Case Don't need the wireless charging case? Go for Apple's AirPods 2 with the wired charging case and you only have to spend $119 — $40 off their retial price. $119 at Amazon

$119 at Walmart