What you need to know
- Two new eufy indoor cameras launch next month.
- They're both going to be available for pre-order next week.
- Both of them are HomeKit-compatible.
Anker's eufy brand has announced a pair of new indoor cameras, both of which will support HomeKit out of the box. The IndoorCam 2K and IndoorCam Pan 2K are both inexpensive options, too.
How inexpensive? The IndoorCam 2K costs $39.99 with the pan and tilt version selling for $49.99.
Both of the cameras offer very similar functionality including a 2K resolution and enhanced night vision capabilities, plus two-way audio for those times when you want to tell those kids to get off your lawn. You'll get things like real-time notifications and such, not to mention multi-user access.
Where things differ is in the camera itself. While the IndoorCam 2K doesn't move, the IndoorCam Pan 2K does – 360° horizontal panning, 100° vertical tilting, 8x zooming, to be specific.
Both of these cameras will be available for pre-order form April 13 with hardware expected to start shipping to buyers in the middle of May.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Martin Scorsese's next movie might come to Apple TV+ after Paramount walked
Spiraling costs have put Paramount off Scorcese's next gig and Apple TV+ is one potential suitor. Netflix is said to be another potential avenue.
Anker's PowerCore Wireless 10K charger is a battery pack without the fuss
Anker is out with a new wireless battery pack that'll keep things ticking along no matter where you are.
The HybridDrive is a USB-C dock with an SSD built in
You need more ports, right? And you probably need more storage, right? What you really need is the HybridDrive.
Enhance your gaming experience with these smart lights
Take your game playing experience to the next level by introducing colorful lights in the background. Here are our favorite smart lighting solutions that you can buy today.