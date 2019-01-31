On January 31, UltraViolet announced that it was officially preparing to shut its doors for good. UltraViolet used to be one of the top cloud-based services for storing digital movies and TV shows, but over the years, it's fallen to the wayside thanks to stiff competition from competitors like Movies Anywhere. If you still have a collection of titles stored on UltraViolet and want to make sure you retain access to them following the service's closure on July 31, here's what you need to know. How to move your UltraViolet library to another retailer

Even though UltraViolet is shutting down, you'll still be able to watch any movies & TV shows you have stored on the platform by linking your account to another retailer. According to UltraViolet, you can link your account to any of the following: Fandango NOW

Kaleidescape

Paramount

Verizon FiOS

Vudu If you're logged into the UltraViolet website, you can click on the button tilted Retailer Services to see which of the above retailers your account is linked to. If you're not linked to any of them or want to add another, you can do so here. On that note, even if you are linked to one of the above platforms, it's not a bad idea to go ahead and link with at least two or more. Not all of the above retailers have access to the same copyrights that UltraViolet does, meaning that a movie that's supported on Fandango NOW may not be offered on Vudu. In other words, the more retailers you can link to, the better. Check out Movies Anywhere