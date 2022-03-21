What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show Dear Edward has 11 new cast members.
- Dear Edward is based on a book by the same name.
The upcoming Apple TV+ show Dear Edward has reportedly rounded out its cast with no fewer than 11 new people signing on.
A new Variety report notes that the new Apple TV+ show from Jason Katims now has almost a dozen new names on the roster. Those names include Audrey Corsa, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris Debrand, Amy Forsyth, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw, and Dario Ladani Sanchez. Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and Colin O'Brien had already been signed for the show that Apple TV+ is yet to announce.
The Apple TV+ show is based on a book by the same name, Variety reports, and is already shaping up to be a must-watch addition to the streaming service.
"Dear Edward" is based on the book of the same name by Ann Napolitano. It tells the story of Edward Adler (O'Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.
There is no word on when we can expect Dear Edward to land on our TV screens, but we do know that you will need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to watch. That costs $4.99 per month but is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
