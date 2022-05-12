Apple TV+ has reportedly added no fewer than seven new cast members to the upcoming Lincoln assassination show Manhunt. The new show already has Tobias Menzies, Lovie Simone, and Matt Walsh signed on.

The upcoming Apple TV+ show will include some big names including Patton Oswalt, according to a Deadline report. The show is based on James Swanson's book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer which is obviously where its name comes from.

Apple is rounding out its ensemble cast for its upcoming true-crime limited series Manhunt, about the Lincoln assassination. Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Damian O'Hare (Perry Mason), Patton Oswalt (Gaslit) and Lili Taylor (Outer Range) join previously announced leads Tobias Menzies, Lovie Simone and Matt Walsh in the series from Friday Night Lights and Fargo writer-producer Monica Beletsky, Lionsgate and 3 Arts.

Apple TV+ describes the show as "part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller" which is more than enough to whet the appetite. The streamer outlined what we can expect from Manhunt in its announcement press release earlier this year.

Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, "Manhunt" will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln's Reconstruction plans — issues that reverberate into the present day. The series strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth's injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

While there is no official date available for when we can expect to be able to watch the next big Apple TV+ thing, we do know that a subscription will be required. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

If you want to enjoy Manhunt in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.