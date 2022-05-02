What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Louis Partridge to the upcoming thriller Disclaimer.
- Partridge joins Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Hoyeon on the project.
- The psychological thriller is based on a novel of the same name by Renee Knight.
Apple TV+ has reportedly added Louis Partridge to the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller series Disclaimer. The show already has Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in line to star.
The same show also reportedly signed Squid Game actor Hoyeon in March. The Apple TV+ show itself is based on a novel by the same name, Variety reports.
Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, "Disclaimer" will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.
The same report says that Partridge will play the role of Jonathan Brigstocke, "a teenager on his gap year traveling through Italy who allows himself to give in to his deeper desires with unexpected consequences."
There is no current release window for Disclaimer but it already sounds like it could have the plot, and the star power, to become an Apple TV+ hit once it does arrive on our screens.
If you want to enjoy Disclaimer in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
