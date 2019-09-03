The Washington Post is reporting an antitrust investigation into Google's actions expected to be announced at a news conference on Monday in Washington. This is part of a coalition of states that are questioning whether tech giants are breaking antitrust laws.

Recently, the federal government, headed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), launched a national investigation into antitrust actions against Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. This new information is on a state level, allowing states to independently seek answers to their questions about whether tech companies should have the overarching influence regulators fear may be used to sway opinion.