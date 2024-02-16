Apple Vision Pro is getting one of the best VR games of all time — get ready to cook hotdogs, fix cars, and more in Apple's mixed reality headset

Just as the Apple Vision Pro's App Store reaches the 1,000 apps milestone, there are more announcements for extra games that users can enjoy. In this case, it's some of the best VR games ever put on screen mere inches from your face — Owlchemy Labs' excellent Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.

Revealed in a signup page for a Unity creator roundtable (and spotted by UploadVR) designed to show developers how to bring their apps to visionOS and Vision Pro, there's a small note that says, "Hear how Owlchemy Studios brought their popular titles, Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, over in the fully immersive (VR) space."

More games for Vision Pro

UploadVR tells us that Job Simulator will be priced at $19.99, and Vacation Simulator will be $29.99 for Vision Pro. The games have been out for a while now on other VR platforms such as the HTC Vive, and Meta Quest, and have racked up enough sales to be some of the best-selling VR games around.

One of the most exciting parts of the two games is the hand-tracking elements. Rather than using controllers, they use the hands of the player in a virtual space to interact with the game world, making them almost tailor-made for the Apple headset and its preferred control method. You'll be fixing cars, cooking hotdogs, and doing menial office tasks surrounded by bizarre computer characters in no time at all.

Both titles don't yet have release dates, although it will likely be sooner rather than later. It's another big boost for the app count on the Vision Pro App Store — although Apple is going to have to fix the discoverability issues if it wants users to find them.