Belkin's $50 Vision Pro accessory holds your battery so you don't have to and you can order yours today

Now that the Vision Pro headset is finally available for preorder Apple has also made a number of new accessories available for order, too. We've already taken a look at the additional battery and $199 travel case, but now we have Belkin's Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro.

The aptly-named accessory is exactly what that name might make it sound like — it's an accessory that gives you somewhere to put your Vision Pro battery and then you can use it to attach said battery to your body. Perfect for those who don't want to slide it into a pocket or leave it dangling, for example.

The new accessory will set buyers back $49.95 but if you're already spending upwards of $3,499 on the headset it's a small price to pay if you want somewhere to keep that battery.

Safe and secure

In its Apple Store product page, the Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro is described as being somewhere to keep the battery safe and secure, and it has a couple of different ways to do that.

"Designed to keep your Apple Vision Pro Battery safe and secure, the Battery Holder allows for a convenient and versatile hands-free experience," it explains. "The Battery Holder offers a quick and easy way to clip the battery onto a belt or pants, while the cross-body strap gives those without clip access a great way to be hands-free while experiencing Apple Vision Pro."

The holder comes with a cable clip and cross-body strap in the box and doesn't look like it will add too much bulk. Apple doesn't appear to have a first-party alternative, although we can expect other companies to offer their own soon enough.