Report says WWDC 2024 will bring visionOS 2.0 and international Vision Pro sales
A new Vision for Apple?
Apple's WWDC 2024 event is less than a month away at the time of writing, and while we could see iOS 18's AI features and iPadOS upgrades to take advantage of the M4 chip in the latest iPad Pro, we could also see the first full new OS revision of visionOS.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his Power On newsletter that while the "Let Loose" event mentioned the Vision Pro headset, WWDC is likely to be more likely to reveal substantive platform updates.
"The Worldwide Developers Conference in early June will bring visionOS 2.0, the second version of the headset’s operating system," Gurman says.
"Before that software goes online, the company is due to release visionOS 1.2. But that update doesn’t bring much new to the table," he adds, noting he wants it to fix the two inactive Environments.
You can check out what we want from visionOS 2.0 here.
When will Vision Pro go international?
We're still waiting for news on when the Vision Pro will be available outside of the US, but we may be getting a little closer to finding out.
A recent update added support for several new languages, and Gurman suggests it'll be sold in China soon.
"Apple will probably expand sales to China next," he says, adding "other countries [will be] coming later".
That means we should only need to wait another few weeks to find out when those of us outside of the US can get our hands on a Vision Pro.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
Taking way too long to ship internationally.
