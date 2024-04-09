visionOS 1.1.2 released with bug fixes for the Apple Vision Pro headset

There's a new version of the visionOS software available for all Apple Vision Pro users to install. It's visionOS 1.1.2, and it brings "important bug fixes" to the headset.

We don't gain any groundbreaking new features in this Vision Pro software update, unfortunately. Like the visionOS 1.1.1 update released a few weeks ago, it focuses on maintaining the headset's software.

But minor update or no, Apple does recommend it for all users – it explicitly says so in the release notes. Think of it just like iOS updates on the best iPhones. And it's especially important considering how new the Vision Pro is: There are still some bugs lurking around in visionOS that Apple is fixing to offer a smoother experience.

This update comes around a month days after the release of visionOS 1.1, and a few days after visionOS 1.2 started rolling out in beta. This new beta version of the Vision Pro's software includes a big update to Personas (called Spatial Personas), allowing them to occupy virtual space.

How to install

If you want to install the latest version of visionOS on your Apple Vision Pro headset, you can do so through the Settings app. Just head to General, and then Software Update, where you'll find visionOS 1.1.2 waiting. During the update, you'll have to take off the headset. But the EyeSight display shows a progress bar so you can still keep an eye on things.

visionOS 1.1.2 is the latest of many visionOS updates, and we expect to see even bigger ones before 2024 comes to a close. Version 1.2 will be fully rolled out after the beta version, at the very least. If visionOS follows the same trends as Apple’s other software, we can expect to see visionOS 2 at WWDC 2024 in the summer.

More from iMore