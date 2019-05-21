Award-Winning VIZIO 2019 TV Collection Now Available at Retailers Nationwide

Collection Underscored by Flagship P-Series® Quantum X with Quantum Dot Technology, 480 Local Dimming Zones & UltraBright 3000 producing Up to 165% More Color Than a Standard 4K TV

IRVINE, Calif. — May 21, 2019 — VIZIO, Inc. announced today the availability of its all-new 2019 4K HDR smart TV collection, featuring its most captivating assortment of premium picture quality technologies ever. With Quantum Color – VIZIO's next-generation quantum dot technology – and powerful Active Full Array® backlighting, the 2019 lineup offers an ideal package of expansive colors, deep blacks and luminescent whites. As VIZIO's 2019 flagship offering, the P-Series® Quantum X 4K HDR line marks VIZIO's largest color volume model to date and boasts up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. This same quantum dot technology also extends to the 2019 M-Series™ Quantum 4K HDR Smart TVs, offering consumers unprecedented value as the first in its class to provide cutting-edge quantum dot technology. VIZIO's former E-Series collection reimagined, the all-new V-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TV lineup is perfect for anyone seeking exceptional picture quality, Dolby Vision support and a robust smart TV experience at a great value. All of the 2019 offerings are also equipped with VIZIO's acclaimed smart TV experience, VIZIO SmartCast™ 3.0, highlighted by the soon-to-come support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit1. Consumers can find the 2019 VIZIO TV offerings at retailers nationwide such as Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart, ranging from $259.99 MSRP for the all-new 40-inch V-Series to $3,499.99 MSRP for the flagship 75-inch P-Series Quantum X.

VIZIO's new P-Series offerings are available in 65- and 75-inch class sizes and split into two collections – the P-Series Quantum X and P-Series Quantum. Setting a new standard for discerning videophiles and home theater enthusiasts alike, both lines offer an unprecedented color volume in their class. With up to 480 local dimming zones – more than double any previous P-Series model – the P-Series Quantum X dynamically adjusts the powerful Active Full Array backlight to precisely mimic on-screen content, delivering near perfect black levels that rival OLED. As VIZIO's brightest TV yet with up 165% more color than a standard 4K TV2, the P-Series Quantum X features UltraBright 3000, allowing up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness to deliver explosive brightness and highlights, elevating the realism of Dolby Vision™ HDR3. Combined, these technologies utilize more than one billion shades of colors to impeccably match every hue and tone with impressive cinematic intensity. The P-Series Quantum models feature up to 240 local dimming zones and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

"The expansive VIZIO 2019 TV collection is truly our most feature-packed lineup yet. We've blended the best of brightness, contrast and color to create an unrivaled picture across all price points," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "Further rounding out VIZIO's unmatched entertainment experience is our intuitive VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 smart TV platform. VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 adds even more value with the upcoming support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, making it compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa for ultimate user flexibility no matter their preferred ecosystem."

In true VIZIO fashion, Quantum Color technology will trickle down to the 2019 M-Series collection, enabling a wider spectrum of colors that gives consumers a great reason to step-up for an experience offering up to 80% more color2. A broad range of more distinguishable hues and tones allow details in movies and TV shows to pop. Ranging from the 43- to 65-inch class size, M-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with up to 90 zones of local dimming, nearly double that of the 2018 M-Series collection, for precise contrast control. The M-Series also features Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality and offers support for HDR10 and HLG formats as well. UltraBright 600 enables up to 600 nits of peak brightness for brighter scenes with even more detailed highlights4.

The V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV lineup rounds out the 2019 collection, featuring Dolby Vision support and a robust smart TV experience at a great value. Providing a wide selection of sizes, ranging from the 40-inch, all the way up to 75-inch class size, the V-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with up to 12 zones of local dimming and UltraBright 400 on select models for up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

VIZIO's entire 2019 lineup comes equipped with SmartCast 3.0, VIZIO's next-generation and one-stop smart TV experience designed to bring users more. Ideal for everyone from TV regulars, to cord-cutters and smart home enthusiasts alike, SmartCast 3.0 provides access to popular favorites like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Xumo, CBS All Access, NBC and more5. Featuring support for Apple AirPlay 2 in the coming weeks and Chromecast built-in, VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 will enable users to stream, control, and share content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac or Android device to SmartCast TVs, all without extra hardware or products. VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 works with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing for seamless smart-home integration.

From a design perspective, the 2019 smart TVs offer stylings that will complement any living room. With a minimalist four-sided bezel-less design, the flagship P-Series Quantum X boasts precision-crafted aluminum with elegant diamond cut accents that further draws viewers in to its striking picture. The P-Series Quantum models also offer a modern aesthetic, framed by a three-sided, bezel-less design that is tooled from precision-crafted aluminum. M-Series models feature a modern design complete with elegant aluminum finishing, making the collection an ideal entertainment centerpiece.

For more information on VIZIO's 2019 TV collection and retail availability, please visit VIZIO.com.