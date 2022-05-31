The hit Apple TV+ show will return for a third season soon enough and expectations are sky-high. There was a lot to remember from the second season and with that in mind we can now take in a quick refresher — offered by the people that know the story best.

Apple TV+ is getting ready for the big season three premiere of For All Mankind on June 10 and those who need a refresher of what went down in the second season are in for a treat. The cast of the show takes us through all the goings-on in a new five-minute YouTube video that should clear any foggy memories right up.

Nuclear space shuttles, Apollo-Soyuz, and a near nuclear meltdown. Recap on Season 2 with the cast of For All Mankind before the Season 3 premiere June 10 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/__ForAllMankind The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars. The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars.

Those who need a reminder of the first season can watch a previous recap video, too.

The first two seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream on Apple TV+ and are must-watches ahead of the third season's debut. There's a lot to get through if you're new to the show so be sure to settle down and get started before June 10!

If you want to enjoy For All Mankind in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.