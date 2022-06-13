We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Watch For All Mankind season 1 on Apple TV+ for free for a limited time

Now there's no excuse not to watch one of the best shows on television.
  • Apple TV+ has made the first season of For All Mankind available for free for everyone to watch.
  • No Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch the first season for a limited time.
  • The third season of For All Mankind premiered last week.

Apple TV+ has made the entire first season of the hit show For All Mankind available to stream for free for a limited time, the outfit has confirmed. The news comes just days after the premiere of the show's third season.

Apple TV+ announced the freebie via Twitter, saying that people shouldn't "wait another decade" to watch the show that takes us through an alternative timeline that sees the race for the moon in an all-new light.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, and others and is now into its third season. While the first season is now available without a subscription, those wanting to watch the second will need to sign up for Apple TV+ or Apple One to watch.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy® Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

If you've been holding off watching For All Mankind because you don't have an Apple TV+ subscription, now is the time to see what all the fuss is about. This is arguably one of the best Apple TV+ shows available today and that second season is a must-watch run of episodes.

If you want to enjoy For All Mankind in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, the show and the rest of Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything with an internet connection and a screen — including Apple's devices.

