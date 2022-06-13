Watch For All Mankind season 1 on Apple TV+ for free for a limited time

Apple TV+ has made the entire first season of the hit show For All Mankind available to stream for free for a limited time, the outfit has confirmed. The news comes just days after the premiere of the show's third season.

Apple TV+ announced the freebie via Twitter, saying that people shouldn't "wait another decade" to watch the show that takes us through an alternative timeline that sees the race for the moon in an all-new light.

Season 1 of #ForAllMankind is available free on @appletvplus for a limited time.



Don’t wait another decade, reply and tag a friend who you’ve been telling to watch #ForAllMankind https://t.co/soO1Q9U3se pic.twitter.com/xP8FoB7fjc — For All Mankind (@forallmankind_) June 11, 2022

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, and others and is now into its third season. While the first season is now available without a subscription, those wanting to watch the second will need to sign up for Apple TV+ or Apple One to watch.