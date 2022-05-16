Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer for the hit show For All Mankind and its third season while also confirming that it will premiere on June 10. The new season will center around the race for Mars after the last two seasons focused on the Moon.

The new trailer gives us a look at some of our returning heroes as well as some new faces that will surely make for an interesting third act for a show that has proven to be an Apple TV+ hit.

Check out the trailer and set a timer — June 10 isn't that far away!