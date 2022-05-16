What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for For All Mankind season three.
- The third season of For All Mankind will premiere on June 10.
- This third season is all about the race for Mars.
Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer for the hit show For All Mankind and its third season while also confirming that it will premiere on June 10. The new season will center around the race for Mars after the last two seasons focused on the Moon.
The new trailer gives us a look at some of our returning heroes as well as some new faces that will surely make for an interesting third act for a show that has proven to be an Apple TV+ hit.
Check out the trailer and set a timer — June 10 isn't that far away!
The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.
The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars.
The third season of For All Mankind joins a growing collection of top-notch Apple TV+ shows that cannot be missed. If you've so far managed to do just that the first two seasons of the show are now available to stream and you should absolutely do that before watching the third season. For All Mankind and so much more can be watched for $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy For All Mankind in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
