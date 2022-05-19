Apple TV+ has today shared a second trailer for the upcoming dinosaur series Prehistoric Planet, a five-night event that will feature Sir David Attenborough. The first episode will air on May 23 with a new one landing every night until the series comes to a close four episodes later.

Apple TV+ recently held no fewer than two red carpet events for what is sure to be a winner for those who are interested in what the planet was like before we arrived. The new documentary series is said to be bigger than anything that came before it and the new trailer certainly sets the bar pretty high. Could this be a sleeper entry for the best Apple TV+ show of the year?

You be the judge!