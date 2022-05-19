What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Prehistoric Planet.
- The new series will be narrated by David Attenborough.
- Dinosaur fans can start watching from May 23.
Apple TV+ has today shared a second trailer for the upcoming dinosaur series Prehistoric Planet, a five-night event that will feature Sir David Attenborough. The first episode will air on May 23 with a new one landing every night until the series comes to a close four episodes later.
Apple TV+ recently held no fewer than two red carpet events for what is sure to be a winner for those who are interested in what the planet was like before we arrived. The new documentary series is said to be bigger than anything that came before it and the new trailer certainly sets the bar pretty high. Could this be a sleeper entry for the best Apple TV+ show of the year?
You be the judge!
An epic true story about majestic dinosaurs and the habitats they roamed. Begin exploring coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds, and forests May 23 on AppleTV + https://apple.co/_Prehistoric
Experience the world of dinosaurs like never before in this epic five-night event, from Executive Producer Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Featuring David Attenborough, Prehistoric Planet streams on Apple TV+ May 23rd.
You're going to need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to watch the new docuseries, with the latter being the best option for anyone who is also an Apple Music or Apple Arcade user. You could even save some money by bundling all of Apple's services together.
If you want to enjoy Prehistoric Planet in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
