The first season of Tehran was an Apple TV+ hit and the second season is already shaping up to be more of the same — and that's no bad thing. Apple TV+ says that the first two episodes of the show will debut on May 6 while a new episode will arrive every week after that, right to the show's season finale on June 17.

Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the second season of Tehran ahead of its premiere on the streaming service on May 6.

"Tehran" stars Niv Sultan as Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.

The first season of Tehran is available to stream online right now and those who haven't yet checked it out still have time to do that before the big season two premiere. This is one of the best Apple TV+ shows around and it is one that shouldn't be missed.

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle that includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and more.

