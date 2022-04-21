What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for the true crime documentary series The Big Conn.
- A companion podcast will air alongside the Apple TV+ show.
- The four-part documentary airs May 6.
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming true crime documentary series The Big Conn ahead of its May 6 premiere.
The documentary is produced by FunMeter, the same group behind the hugely popular McMillion$ documentary and was created by Emmy Award-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.
The documentary tells the true story of Eric C. Conn, a man who defrauded Americans out of huge sums of money. A comparison podcast will also be made available to explore the story further.
Apple TV+ today released the trailer for "The Big Conn," the new four-part documentary series that tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in United States history. All four parts of the series will premiere alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast that will explore Conn's con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details. "The Big Conn" series and podcast will make their global debut May 6 on Apple TV+ and Apple Podcasts, respectively.
