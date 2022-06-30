What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the upcoming comedy Best Foot Forward.
- The new show is based on the book Just Don't Fall by Josh Sundquist.
- The next family comedy to land on Apple TV+ will arrive on July 22.
Apple TV+ has today released the first trailer for an upcoming family comedy series that will premiere on July 22.
Based on the book Just Don't Fall by Josh Sundquist, Best Foot Forward "follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer!" But it isn't easy.
But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends Kyle and Gabriella, Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more.
The first four episodes of the new show will be directed and executive produced by Victor Nelli Jr. of The Wonder Years fame.
Best Foot Forward is the latest example of Apple TV+ content that is aimed not just at adults, but at families as well. Shows like Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Harriet the Spy are popular, while Puppy Place and Stillwater are great watches for kids young and old. Apple TV+ often gets plenty of attention for its big shows like Severance and Ted Lasso, but it's the family-oriented content that the streamer will need to flesh out in order to truly compete with the huge catalogs offered by the likes of Netflix.
Those looking to give Apple TV+ their Best Foot Forward can watch the show starting July 22, which is just three weeks away. An Apple TV+ subscription is of course needed, while an Apple One subscription bundle will include other services like Apple Music and more.
If you want to enjoy Best Foot Forward in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
