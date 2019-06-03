The Apple Watch is getting its next software upgrade with watchOS 6! With completely new features added to the Apple Watch for the first time and some changes to some old familiar feature; here's a breakdown of everything that's new coming in watchOS 6.

Apple is coming with new faces that look great! Some of the newly minted watch faces are:

Gradient face

Digital Face

California Dial

Solar Face

These watch faces can even have tons of complications that you can add, to make them more useful than what's shown above.

App Store

The App Store is coming to the Apple Watch. That's right, in watchOS 6 you can search the App Store for apps that support the Apple Watch and you can even download them right on the Apple Watch, no iPhone required!