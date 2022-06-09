The Apple Watch is one of Apple's most important platforms — it literally has saved people's lives — and watchOS 9 is packed with features that will make your Apple Watch much better. Following WWDC22, the iMore team is just starting to dive into the beta software for watchOS 9, but I have a few standout features that I think will finally make the platform much better for lots of people. Updates to health and fitness

There's no denying that tracking health and fitness is one of the core uses for many Apple Watch owners, and watchOS 9 is finally not just adding a new workout type but adding more workout metrics in general that will be a massive boon for the people who want them. First, you have custom workouts, allowing you to create your own workouts in the Workout app. You can even have structured intervals, meaning you can include rest intervals when you want — between sets, reps, or whatever you are doing. Second, the multisport workouts will be a dream for triathletes everywhere since you'll be able to track your running, swimming, and cycling all in one workout. Not only that, but the Apple Watch will also automatically switch between the three activities by using the sensors to track the different movements you make. So, if you're training for that triathlon coming up, you just have to start one workout and never think about it again. Lastly, watchOS 9 is offering a bunch of new metrics to track for various workouts. Runners will be able to get some advanced metrics that can be really integral to tracking performance, such as Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation. Swimmers are getting some new toys, too, with watchOS 9's ability to automatically detect when you are using a kickboard and classify the stroke type in your workout summary. Plus, you will also be able to track your SWOLF score, which will make tracking your pool laps much easier. Medications will be a huge boon