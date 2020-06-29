Waze is giving its app a colorful and fun refresh today. It's rolling out a slightly refined design that includes a new font for its logo and more expressive icons through the app.

With this new update, it has added a set of 30 expressive Moods to the app, so drivers can capture just how they feel on the road. It's not clear how this will help in the core function of the app, but Waze seems to think it's a good idea.