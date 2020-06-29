What you need to know
- Waze has updated its iOS and Android apps with a colorful design refresh.
- Users will find more expressive cons, thicker lines, and more color sprinkled through the app.
- There's also a new Moods feature for sharing your emotions.
Waze is giving its app a colorful and fun refresh today. It's rolling out a slightly refined design that includes a new font for its logo and more expressive icons through the app.
With this new update, it has added a set of 30 expressive Moods to the app, so drivers can capture just how they feel on the road. It's not clear how this will help in the core function of the app, but Waze seems to think it's a good idea.
The Waze Team explained the philosophy behind Moods on Monday:
The fundamental idea of Moods has always been the same: to reflect how users feel on the road. We had a lot of fun exploring the range of emotions people feel out there. A dozen drivers could all feel different in the exact same situation, so we set about capturing as many of those feelings as possible. This was critical to us, because the Moods act as a visual reminder of all of us out there, working together.
Other than that, Waze is still as Wazey as you'd expect, just with the added color and the expressiveness of these (certainly not-at-all-distracting) new Moods.
The new update is rolling out to the App Store and Play Store.
How to download offline Google Maps to your phone
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
$400 Mac Pro wheels are ridiculous but this $400 Mac Pro saddle is insanity
OK, there are some things that just don't need to exist. When it comes to the Mac Pro it turns out there are a few of them, not least this leather saddle....thing.
Analyst Kuo also says we shouldn't expect a charger to ship with iPhone 12
Rumors of Apple's decision to ditch the charger that normally comes in the box of every new iPhone are everywhere and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is getting in on the action.
We don't need chargers in our iPhone boxes anymore
A recent rumor that Apple might drop the charger from its iPhone 12 boxes isn't actually a crazy idea.
Train insane with the best fitness trackers for triathletes
These fitness trackers are the cream of the crop when it comes to health and fitness tracking for triathlon training. Which tracker will you need? Here's what our research shows.