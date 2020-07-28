Popular iPhone weather app Weather Line has received a new update and it adds a huge number of new language translations to the app. Nine, to be exact.

With Weather Line finding itself as the number one weather app in 55 countries, it's important that everyone can actually read what's going on. To make sure that happens, the app has now gained support for French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese Brazilian, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish. There's a call out for people to help with further localization as well.

There are improvements for those who haven't been waiting for these new languages, too. Alongside a great new icon designed by Jesse Herlitz, there are some important bug fixes included as well.

Temperature Fix Fixed current temperature issue in areas with very high density of weather stations (often dense cities). Unavailable Forecast Fix Fixed "unavailable forecast" for some European cities for free users.

These changes are in addition to all the other great features added to Weather Line late last year including custom themes and more

You can download the new Weather Line 2.3 update from the App Store. It's a free download, but to unlock all of the features and remove the ads you'll need to either subscribe or pay for the $44.99 lifetime in-app purchase.