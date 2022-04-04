Apple TV+ has reportedly signed West Side Story star Rachel Zegler to be the voice of Princess Ellian in the animated movie Spellbound.

Zegler will voice the lead character for the new movie, writes Deadline, a musical feature that will be directed by Vicky Jenson.

Vicky Jenson is directing the pic with Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton penning the script. The original score for the film hails from Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

As for the role itself, Ellian is a "tenacious princess" who sets off on a quest to "save her family and "kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever."

The new movie will join a growing collection of Apple TV+ movies and TV shows that are aimed at families and children. The movie is also being made with Skydance Animation, following on from Blush, a previous movie from the paring with Apple Original Movies.

While Apple TV+ hasn't yet said when Spellbound will be available to stream, it was one of the many movies and TV shows highlighted in a recent "2022 and beyond" preview shared by the streamer.

We might not know when Spellbound will stream, but we do know that you'll need a $4.99 per month subscription to watch it. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

