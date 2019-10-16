Best answer: In Pokémon Sword and Shield, a Pokémon who Gigantamaxes grows to a humungous size during battle. This transformation increases the stats of a Pokémon and allows them to use a special G-Max Move. However, only some Pokémon can Gigantamax.

Dynamaxing vs. Gigantamaxing: What's the difference?

Dynamax: In specific areas of the Galar region, Pokémon can temporarily transform into a colossal version of themselves during battle. This transformation changes the Pokémon's moves and increases their stats. However, it can only be used once during the battle. It's important to note that the effects of Dynamaxing only last for three turns and then a Pokémon turns back to normal. Every Pokemon has the ability to Dynamax.

Gigantamax: As with Dynamaxing, Gigantamaxing makes your Pokémon grow larger and increases their stats. However, it also changes the appearance of your Pokémon. The thing to keep in mind is that only certain species have the ability to Giganamax, and only special individuals within that species can Gigantamax. For example, Charizard is a Pokémon that can to Giganamax, but only a unique Charizard will actually be able to do it. A Pokémon that can Gigantamax also gets a special move specific to its species.

Which Pokemon species can Gigantamax in Sword and Shield?

Remember that only some species of Pokemon are capable of Gigantamaxing, and even then, it's only special Pokemon within that species that can do it. Here's every Pokemon species that we currently know of that has the potential to Gigantamax.

Charizard

When a Charizard Gigantamaxes, it becomes a colossal beast. A mantle of fiery wings rests on its shoulders, and the tips of its horns flicker with flame.

G-Max Move: G-Max Wildfire

Butterfree

Butterfree's wings grow exceptionally large and change colors during Gigantamaxing. Additionally, Butterfree's main body becomes more rotund, and the face shape changes slightly.

G-Max Move: G-Max Befuddle

Pikachu

The tail of a Pikachu that Gigantamaxes turns into a large bolt of electricity that extends far above the shocking creature's head. Pikachu's body also becomes quite a bit chunkier.

G-Max Move: G-Max Volt Crash

Meowth

When these sassy cats Gigantamax they develop a symbol on the coin the rests on their heads, their stomachs become elongated, and their eyes glow yellow.

G-Max Move: G-Max Gold Rush

Eevee

As far as looks go, a Gigantamax Eevee looks pretty much the same, aside from the cream-colored fur being far poofier than normal.

G-Max Move: G-Max Cuddle

Corviknight

When this bird Gigantamaxes, it gains magenta highlights along its wings. The spiky crown of feathers on its head becomes longer as well.

G-Max Move: G-Max Wind Rage

Drednaw

Drednaw changes from standing on all fours to standing on his hind legs when Gigantamaxing. His head is tucked into his shell, and the horn on his head becomes longer. Additional horns appear on his arms and legs.

G-Max Move: G-Max Stonesurge

Alcremie

When Gigantamaxing, Alcremie sprouts a multilayered cake beneath its feet, a large bow appears on Alcremies chest, and the whip topping hairdo changes to look like swirling bangs.

G-Max Move: G-Max Finale

Pokemon Titans

Since Gigantamaxing is only possible for certain Pokémon, it's a lot more exciting when you find a Pokémon that can actually do it. If nothing else, it's sure to give you an edge in battle.

We're super stoked to get a hold of these games and to test out these new battle mechanics. If you're excited as well, you should make sure to pre-order one of the Gen 8 games. Pokémon Sword and Shield release on November 15, 2019.