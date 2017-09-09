I know what boys like.

Men like to exercise a certain way (just as women do) and there may be certain aspects of fitness that men like to track more than others. If you're looking for a Fitbit or looking for one to buy your guy, then these are your best choices!

Best Fitbit for the jogging gentleman

Us dudes, bro, we like to run. After babes, after food trucks, after our feelings (just kidding, we run away from those. Stereotypes, am I right?!). We sometimes like to run with our Fitbits on. Which Fitbit is best for these occasions?

Fitbit Charge 2

The Charge 2 has replaced the old Charge HR and makes some major improvements in some key areas. The Charge 2 still comes with Fitbit's built-in PurePulse technology, which monitors and reports your heart rate while you're on the go. Plus, it can still monitor you're sleeping, so feel free to take that post-jog afternoon nap.

You don't have to pull out your smartphone to check the time or see who's calling you because the Charge 2 has you covered with a tap-activated OLED display, which is much larger now, that will show you the time of day and call notifications as they come through.

When you're in the zone and hitting the last mile before you reach home, you don't want the distraction of having to whip out your phone to see who's calling and/or how long you've been running. Get the Charge 2 and keep going! Pricing starts around $150.

See at Amazon

Best Fitbit for weight-lifting and sports-playing sirs

If your man's out getting his swell on and super serial about shredding, or if he's hitting the links or the baseball diamond, he needs a Fitbit that can keep up with him.

Fitbit Surge

The Fitbit Surge is Fitbit's mightiest model and if you wants to become Earth's Mightiest Mortal, then may we suggest Fitbit's mightiest model?

The Surge has it all: GPS tracking, heart rate monitor, and, most importantly, Multi-Sport and SmartTrack. With those last two, Fitbit has presets for various types of sports and workouts, so you can tell your Surge exactly what you're doing. This way, it can be as accurate as possible, and it won't be counting all your sweet biceps curls as steps. You can snag it for $200.

See at Amazon

Best Fitbit for the fashionable fella

If you like to keep fit and fashionable at the same time, then he needs a Fitbit that can match his style at any time of day.

Fitbit Blaze

The fashion-conscious, $200 Blaze is more than just a step counter. With its sleek watch-like design and customizable wristband, this one is definitely for Monsieur haute couture.

The Blaze has metal and leather bands in three different colors and a customizable watch face, so you really can make it your own. It also boasts music controls so that you can customize the soundtrack to your style. It's style within style, within style. Someone call Mr. Nolan.

See at Amazon





The brass tacks ('cause those are manly)

Get the device that's best tailored to your workout habits. I mean, he did contribute to half of your DNA. Grab the Fitbit that works best for him, or let him choose one himself.

Check out our article on the best Fitbits for women for the other side of the coin.

Fitbit Ionic

Yes, the Ionic is on its way and upon its release, we'll reevaluate our choices!