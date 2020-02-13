When Pokémon Sword & Shield released, many fans were unhappy to find so many original Pokémon were not in the game. Now with the launch of Pokémon HOME, though, players can begin transferring in certain Pokémon back into the world of Sword & Shield. However, not every Pokémon is able to be transferred in, so in order to avoid any confusion, we've got the current list of just which Pokémon can be transferred into Sword & Shield using Pokémon HOME for you.

First, in order to do anything, you'll have to sign up up for Pokémon HOME. It's free to do so, but there is a Premium subscription available for players who want it. The premium subscription includes the ability to transfer Pokémon from your Pokémon Bank account into your home, and expands the number of Pokémon that can be deposited from 30 to a whopping 6,000, among other features. The subscription comes in various price points, but the cheapest is $16 per year.

Which Pokémon can be transferred from Pokémon HOME to Pokémon Sword & Shield

Currently, these Pokémon can be found either by transferring through Pokémon HOME, or through other distribution events. However, once obtained, they can be brought into Pokémon Sword & Shield:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Mewtwo

Mew

Celebi

Jirachi

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Will more Pokémon be transferrable in the future?

At the moment, there's still a large contingent of Pokémon not available in Sword/Shield simply due to the fact that their data isn't in the game. Those Pokémon cannot be transferred into the game until their data is put in, so it's hard to say exactly how many - or which - Pokémon will be made available to transfer in the future.

However, with the Pokémon Sword & Shield expansion pass coming, Nintendo has already confirmed that over 200 Pokémon from past games are making their way back, and will be transferrable using Pokémon Home once they arrive. Of the 200 returning, Volcarona, Kingdra, Dedenne, Aurorus, Nidorino, and Sealeo have all been confirmed to be in the expansion pass, with many more left to be named. When the full list of returning Pokémon is confirmed, we'll be sure to update the list, so make sure to keep checking back for future updates.