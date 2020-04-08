There are over 400 villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons made up of 35 different animal species and 8 different personality types. Just like with Pokémon, everyone has their own personal favorite that they just have to play with. But who is the best villager in New Horizons? The iMore gaming team took this question very seriously. We've each identified our favorite villager and have written up a little blurb explaining just why that character is the very best. See if you agree with us or if we left your favorite out. Sprinkle

I'm going to be honest. Up until recently, I've never been able to understand how some people can get so obsessed with a specific Animal Crossing villager. But, everything changed (not when the Fire Nation attacked) when I started playing New Horizons and invited Sprinkle, the blue penguin, to live on my island. When I first met her, I mistook her for simply being an adorable little creature that would be content with picking flowers. But she's actually proven to be plenty mischievous and makes me laugh every day with her antics or the crazy things she says. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more As an example, when I upgraded my home to a two-story building, she sent me a letter asking if she could host a rooftop concert on my newly erected roof and promised that she wouldn't fall off… this time. I also found an amp attached to the letter, which she specifically stated was intended as a gift and not a bribe. This honestly felt like something one of my best friends would have texted me in real life. She's the kind of friend that would gladly help you bury a body or go along with your crazy schemes. On top of that, Sprinkle loves to rock out to music, just like me. No one, and I mean no one, is as cool as Sprinkle! - Rebecca Spear Hornsby

Hornsby is, by far, the best Animal Crossing villager. He likes eating, lazing around, and is always friendly to others — just like me! In addition to that, he sings along when music in his house is playing, and he even dusts his own furniture when you visit to make everything look nice and clean. And also, he's a rhino. Rhinos are cool. - Brendan Lowry Pashmina

Pashmina is most definitely the best villager. She is a goat, which is immediately awesome, and she is super friendly. We exchange gifts often, and she's always finding me clothes and recipes. She even gifted me with the cute sweater I'm wearing today. She calls me Kidders and is always in a cheerful, upbeat mood. My favorite thing about Pashmina, though, is her singing. When she is in an especially good mood, Pashmina will start singing. Her upbeat mood is outright contagious. - Casian Holly Mott

Mott was one of my starting villagers, and I love him. The fitness-obsessed lion is constantly telling me about his ridiculous workout routines and suggesting I get an island sports team together. That's the sort of thing I'd probably find annoying in real life, but he's just so enthusiastic and friendly I can't help but find him endearing. Plus, his humble-brags about how fit he is usually come with great gifts – most notably, he was apparently using iron nuggets as weights and gave me five of them while I was scrounging for them to get the shop open. He calls me cagey, which makes me feel mysterious. When he gave me a recipe he was inspired to make while jogging, he worried if I'd be able to read his handwriting, which is highly relatable since I can barely read my own writing. He also loves any gifts of clothes I give him because they show off his ripped bod. Admittedly I've always particularly loved lions since I'm a Leo, but Mott is a real charmer. -Samantha Nelson Daisy

I've never really had a favorite Animal Crossing character, but Daisy is just darling enough to change my mind. She's a sweet little dog I met while on one of my Nook Miles Mystery Tours, and I just fell in love with her cute little purple ears. Plus, I love puppies. I've never had the fortunate experience of having a dog villager in the past, and I was so happy to convince her to move to my island. She's sweet, kind, and I always catch her singing in the square or reading (complete with glasses on) when I visit her. She also has some surprises up her sleeve; I often catch her lifting weights and taking a jog in the morning. She's multifaceted and a nice, quiet neighbor to have. Plus, look at those little purple puppy ears! - Sara Gitkos Merengue

I was going to write a fierce diatribe defending every villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, how they are all equally good and wonderful and you should never chase a single one out of your town by hitting them with bug nets (it doesn't work anyway). But look, things are tough right now, so here — Merengue is the best villager. I mean, look at her! She's a RHINO made of DESSERT. Her horn is a tiny strawberry! She wears a chef outfit! She's perfect and beautiful, and she's also considered a "normal" type villager, which means her personality is extremely sweet and kind. I have never had Merengue in my town before. I have met her multiple times in the towns of my friends, where she has said the nicest, cutest things to me, but for some reason my friends never seem to want her to move out and join my village. Merengue, please come visit me. You're so neat. I want to be friends. - Reb Valentine Me!!