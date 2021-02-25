Apple initially launched the first-generation AirPods in December 2019. There were plenty of memes and jokes about the "interesting" design at the time, but little did we know that AirPods would essentially transform the wireless earbud market as we knew it. It has been over three years since the original AirPods, and since then, we've seen the second generation of AirPods, as well as AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. At the same time, many other companies seem to have taken inspiration from Apple and released true wireless earbuds that look very similar to AirPods. While some may appear to offer a better value for the money, others have price points that are competitive with Apple's. But none of them really have the same momentum or popularity as Apple AirPods do — why? VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Apple has complete control over AirPods, so they seamlessly integrate with the ecosystem

A lot of Apple critics like to point out the walled garden of Apple is a negative, but when it comes to AirPods integration, it's actually one of the biggest strengths. Apple's AirPods, no matter which generation or version you have, will automatically (and magically) connect to your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac when you hold them near each other. Once the AirPods are paired with one device, it should show up on any other Apple device that you use, as long as you're logged in to the same Apple ID. So if you want to switch between your iPhone and Mac, then the AirPods should have no problem swapping. Other wireless earbuds don't have that same kind of tight integration that Apple has. The earbuds from competitors are made to work across a huge variety of devices with Bluetooth and may have some bonus features similar to what AirPods offer, including different voice assistants. However, if you're an Apple user, they don't work as well (or make sense) as AirPods do. Plus, with a mishmash of different brands for earbuds, smartphones, and even computers, you can't expect all of the same features to be available on every device you want to use them with. For example, one of the best things about AirPods is how they automatically pair once you flip the case open. This kind of functionality eventually made its way to earbuds like Google's Pixel Buds, which works great with Android devices, but we can't deny the fact that Apple did it first. And while the Pixel Buds work seamlessly with your Android smartphone, you'll miss out on some advanced features if you use them with your PC or Mac. With Apple, you don't really lose out on features even if you use them with your Mac. People may not always like the fact that Apple's ecosystem pretty much locks you in, but when it comes to things like AirPods, it's necessary for a completely seamless experience. And chances are high that if you're an Apple user, you have more than one Apple device in your home. Having a flawless integration with your audio products, like earbuds, just makes life easier. It's not about being first, but getting it right