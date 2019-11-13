What you need to know
- Pokémon Sword and Shield are set to release on November 15.
- A very vocal group of fans on Twitter have begun using the hashtag #GameFreakLied over perceived pre-release issues with the games.
- These issues include the number of Pokémon cut from the game, accusations of reused assets and more.
- You can preorder Pokémon Sword and Shield for $60 from Amazon.
If you browse Twitter, you might notice that #GameFreakLied is trending. This started as the result of some vocal members of the Pokémon fanbase deciding to call out issues and problems. Among these issues are the amount of Pokémon cut, as the National Pokédex is not used in Pokémon Sword and Shield, meaning many of the Pokémon accumulated throughout the years of the franchise are not present.
Additionally, Game Freak originally stated that the Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield would be using new models. Information from self-professed dataminers indicates that new models were not used for the Pokémon in these games, as you can see in this post from Reddit. It's important to note that we don't have any verification that this is true. Fans are also upset over reportedly low-quality animations and environments in the games.
While some fans may be disappointed or confused over what has happened, we would like remind you that while feedback can be useful for developers, refrain from harassment or hateful comments. Pokémon Sword and Shield are set to release on November 15 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out the final trailer for the games right here.
