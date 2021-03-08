It feels like it's been a long time since I have been nervous for an Apple product to launch. Heck, I don't know if there ever was a time I was nervous for a product to launch, but AirTags have me nervous? Why would a simple tracker be causing me so many stomach-twisting thoughts? Well, I decided to wait for AirTags instead of buying a Tile, so for me, it's personal. The backstory Okay, putting aside the very real (actually fake) drama of it all, I feel like I have a bit of a personal stake in AirTags as a product because I believed in them as soon as I heard of them. I am a very forgetful person — I misplace my keys, wallet, and phone daily. It gets very frustrating. I am the type of person who needs a Bluetooth tracker. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Early last year, I was all set to buy a couple of Tile trackers. After all, Tile makes some of the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy right now, and suddenly, AirTags rumors were starting to heat up. And, not in a small way because early last year was thought to be the original launch date. I was immediately swayed to stop my purchase and wait a couple of months to see what Apple came out with. Well, a couple of months went by, and then another couple, and then another, and another — don't I look stupid now? Here I am still waiting for AirTags, and now because I've waited so long, it feels like buying a Tile would be admitting defeat. But, I'm very hopeful that all my waiting won't be in vain — here's why. Apple's perfection method

Apple often isn't the first player to the ball diamond when launching new categories of products. Apple likes to see what the competition does, perfect the product, make it fit seamlessly into its ecosystem, and then release it like it's the best thing since sliced bread. Joking aside, this approach has been a staple of Apple's strategy (whether they admit to it or not) for many years. The iPod wasn't the first MP3 player, the AirPods weren't the first wireless earbuds, and the Apple Watch wasn't the first smartwatch. Yet, all of those products became insanely popular. You can be cynical and say it's all the "Apple sheep" that mindless buy anything the company puts out, but the reality is that they are great products, and in a lot of ways, better than the competition. It's this approach that gives me so much hope for AirTags. Tile and Chipolo have been the biggest names in Bluetooth trackers for a while now, and now is the time for Apple to do what it does best — blow the competition out of the water. AirTags should integrate into the Find My app by all accounts, which offers a whole slew of benefits to Apple users that Tile trackers just can't. Imagine being able to ping your wallet or keys right from your Apple Watch like you can ping your iPhone? I think it's a genuine possibility that AirTags will do just that. Like my colleague Bryan has said, AirTags need to be better than Tiles, otherwise, what's the point?. My biggest worry: the Apple tax