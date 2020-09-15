Best answer: Cases that fit the 10.2-inch iPad (2019) should fit the new iPad (8th generation). However design tweaks could cause your existing case to block relocated components like the microphone. If you use an earlier 9.7-inch iPad model, your case will not fit the new eighth generation model.

According to Apple, the latest eighth-generation 10.2-inch iPad sports the same physical dimensions as the previous 10.2-inch model, with the exception of weight. Here are the exact measurements for the base Wi-Fi models:

So if you are upgrading from the seventh generation, then your existing case should fit just fine. If your iPad is a sixth-generation 9.7-inch model or earlier, then it definitely will not fit, so if you are upgrading, then you will need to pick up a new case to keep it protected.

Keep in mind

Just because your old 10.2-inch iPad case should fit the latest model, there is one important thing to keep in mind. Apple frequently makes minor design changes that could affect the performance of your iPad if you attempt to use an older case.

Some tweaks that we have seen over the years include speaker and microphone placement, which will obviously affect audio and the quality of FaceTime calls. This may or may not be the case with the newest hardware, and if you don't mind the potential inconveniences, then you should be able to stretch a few more years into your current case.

Fresh start

If you use a basic case for your iPad, and if you plan on upgrading, then the switch may be a good time to one of the best iPad 10.2 cases. Giving your new iPad a fresh start opens the doors to new color options, styles, and even features. Apple's classic iPad Smart Cover line keeps the front of the display safe, and the folding design allows the iPad to work in a variety of positions, great for video.

There are also tons of keyboard cases available now for the iPad, and some even include integrated trackpads that can make them into productivity powerhouses. Some of our favorites include Apple's Smart Keyboard that is incredibly light, and Logitech's Combo Touch that features an adjustable kickstand, trackpad, and removable keyboard.