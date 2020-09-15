Best answer: Cases that fit the 10.2-inch iPad (2019) should fit the new iPad (8th generation). However design tweaks could cause your existing case to block relocated components like the microphone. If you use an earlier 9.7-inch iPad model, your case will not fit the new eighth generation model.
The same but different
According to Apple, the latest eighth-generation 10.2-inch iPad sports the same physical dimensions as the previous 10.2-inch model, with the exception of weight. Here are the exact measurements for the base Wi-Fi models:
|Model
|Display
|Height
|Width
|Depth
|Weight
|iPad 6
|9.7"
|240 mm
|169.5 mm
|7.5 mm
|469 g
|iPad 7
|10.2"
|250.6 mm
|174.1 mm
|7.5 mm
|483 g
|iPad 8
|10.2"
|250.6 mm
|174.1 mm
|7.5 mm
|490 g
So if you are upgrading from the seventh generation, then your existing case should fit just fine. If your iPad is a sixth-generation 9.7-inch model or earlier, then it definitely will not fit, so if you are upgrading, then you will need to pick up a new case to keep it protected.
Keep in mind
Just because your old 10.2-inch iPad case should fit the latest model, there is one important thing to keep in mind. Apple frequently makes minor design changes that could affect the performance of your iPad if you attempt to use an older case.
Some tweaks that we have seen over the years include speaker and microphone placement, which will obviously affect audio and the quality of FaceTime calls. This may or may not be the case with the newest hardware, and if you don't mind the potential inconveniences, then you should be able to stretch a few more years into your current case.
Fresh start
If you use a basic case for your iPad, and if you plan on upgrading, then the switch may be a good time to one of the best iPad 10.2 cases. Giving your new iPad a fresh start opens the doors to new color options, styles, and even features. Apple's classic iPad Smart Cover line keeps the front of the display safe, and the folding design allows the iPad to work in a variety of positions, great for video.
There are also tons of keyboard cases available now for the iPad, and some even include integrated trackpads that can make them into productivity powerhouses. Some of our favorites include Apple's Smart Keyboard that is incredibly light, and Logitech's Combo Touch that features an adjustable kickstand, trackpad, and removable keyboard.
Our pick
iPad 10.2" (8th generation)
The latest and greatest
The eighth-generation model iPad sports an upgraded A12 processor that offers a huge performance improvement versus the previous iPad with an A10 CPU. While upgrading, this iPad should work with your existing 10.2" iPad case, saving you a little dough if you plan to make the leap to the latest and greatest.
Type it out
iPad Smart Keyboard
Productivity boost
The Smart Keyboard from Apple is one of the simplest ways to add a little productivity to your iPad with a slick design that doesn't require charging or batteries. Simply place it near your iPad's Smart Connector and you are ready to go.
Colorful cover
iPad Smart Cover
Light and flexible
Apple's classic Smart Cover is a lightweight way to keep that precious display protected while on the go. The folding design acts as a kickstand that is perfect for binging video, and the magnetic cover can be removed with ease.
