Apple just unveiled an all-new iPad Air for 2020 and it looks amazing. The only problem is that it costs $599 and up which is not great for those on a budget. If you don't need the latest and greatest model, you could save a solid amount by going for a refurbished previous-gen model today at Woot. Prices start at just $139.99 for the refurbished devices there and each has been restored to work like new and come with a 90-day warranty.

iSave Refurbished iPad models Prices start at just $140 for these refurb models. Devices from the iPad 2 to newer models like the 2019 iPad Air and latest iPad mini 5 are included in the sale, though specific configurations may begin to sell out before the promotion ends. Prices Vary See at Woot

There are some pretty old device in the mix at Woot which might not serve you so well for daily use, though a few of the newer models are certainly worth considering at their current prices such as the 3rd-gen iPad Air, iPad mini 5, or 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

While the 2019 iPad Air is no longer the current tablet it once was, it's still a perfectly capable device in 2020 and supports Apple's latest iPadOS 14 software.

The ultra-thin tablet weighs only weighs pound, and the 10.5-inch Retina Display provides you with impressive color and high contrast. Touch ID uses your fingerprint to keep everything secure and the tablet features an 8MP rear camera and FaceTime HD camera for video calls. It's powered by the A12 Bionic chip and has a battery life of up to 10 hours. The model on sale for $539.99 today even includes cellular connectivity.

More affordable picks include the iPad Air 2, 6th-gen iPad, and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. While they might not run top-tier games very well or enable AR experiences, but if you want an affordable device to keep around the house for emails, web browsing, or the occasional Apple TV+ show, they are still solid picks, especially if you can get one as cheap as you can today. The deal at Woot expires tonight or when sold out, so don't wait on placing an order if you want one.

If the device for you is not featured in the sale, be sure to peep our list of the best iPad deals for a bunch of other live offers.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.