Getting your hands on a new iPad or MacBook is usually a pricey endeavor so sales like Amazon's Prime Day represent a rare chance to save. However, Woot is giving everyone — not just Prime members – the opportunity to save on a new Apple device for today only.

The one-day sale features steeply discounted iPad and MacBook models ranging from the very latest 2020 MacBook Pro and iPad Pro devices to the affordable MacBook Air or 9.7-inch iPad. The sale also features some discounted LG UltraFine displays that will work great with your new Apple tech. Most of the Apple devices are brand new or open-box with at least 60 or 120 days of warranty coverage. The LG displays are refurbished.

Today's sale includes a number of MacBook models with varying configurations, from the 12-inch MacBook to the MacBook Pro and the more affordable MacBook Air. Some configurations have already sold out, but you can still grab the most recent 2020 models or make a greater saving on a machine from 2017 or 2018 if you don't need the latest and greatest specs.

You'll also find iPad models on sale today with various colors and storage capacities to choose from. The 5th- and 6th-generation 9.7-inch iPad models are the most affordable with prices from $279.99. Meanwhile, recent iPad Air and iPad mini models are also discounted. If you want the newest model, 2020 iPad Pro configurations are available in both 11- and 12.9-inch sizes with prices discounted by up to $180.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and much more. Amazon even has a page dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.