Who doesn't love a good beta test, right? You can be the first kid on your block to try out a shiny new thing. And that shiny new thing, in this case, is running Apple's AirPlay 2 streaming protocol and HomeKit connection on your Vizio TV, in beta form.

Emails have gone out alerting those who wanted to get in on the beta that they can now get in on the beta. They're going to have to jump through a few hoops, though.

First is that you're going to have to have a Vizio TV that's supported in this beta trial. You'll start the process in the Vizio SmartCast app and enter your set's model number. If it comes back green, you're good to go.

But you're also going to have to have your iPhone enrolled in Apple's beta program — this isn't just a simple firmware update to your TV.

Why deal with any of this?