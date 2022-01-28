What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has made the first episode of its new show available to stream for free on YouTube.
- The first three episodes of The Afterparty are available to stream on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has made the entire first episode of its new show The Afterparty available to stream for free on YouTube.
While the first episode of the hot new Apple TV+ show is now available to anyone who can access YouTube, those who like what they see will need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to keep watching. The first three episodes are now available to watch via the streaming service.
The new show is a classic whodunnit comedy that has all the makings of yet another Apple TV+ hit, although it's still early days.
Watch the first episode of The Afterparty, a new whodunnit comedy from Lord Miller starring Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Chao, and Dave Franco. Continue watching the next two episodes, available now on Apple TV+ and don't miss Xavier's final EP and music video for "Imma Live Forever" dropping February 1 https://apple.co/_TheAfterpartyEpisode2.
This is the first time Apple TV+ has put an entire episode of one of its shows on YouTube for everyone to stream, but it isn't the first new approach it has taken with this particular show. A Twitter watch party will also run today, another potential avenue for some free marketing. Apple will also hope that by getting people hooked on the first episode of The Afterparty it can convert some of them into free trials and, ultimately, paying customers.
If you want to enjoy The Afterparty in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You can also watch on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and a whole host of streaming sticks and devices as well.
