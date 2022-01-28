Apple TV+ has made the entire first episode of its new show The Afterparty available to stream for free on YouTube.

While the first episode of the hot new Apple TV+ show is now available to anyone who can access YouTube, those who like what they see will need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to keep watching. The first three episodes are now available to watch via the streaming service.

The new show is a classic whodunnit comedy that has all the makings of yet another Apple TV+ hit, although it's still early days.