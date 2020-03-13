What you need to know
- The 'Trending' tab in the YouTube mobile app is being replaced by 'Explore.'
- The new tab has everything the 'Trending' tab did, plus links to destination pages for various categories of videos.
- These include Gaming, Music, Fashion & Beauty, and more.
Google is making a slight change to the YouTube mobile app. A new 'Explore' tab will be taking the place of the 'Trending' tab. The redesign is a result of experiments the company has been trying since 2018. The blog post announcing the change explains it as follows:
With Explore, you not only have access to Trending videos, but also to destination pages for some popular content categories like Gaming, Music, Fashion & Beauty, Learning and more – all from one place.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like users will be able to create their own destination pages, so you'll only get to choose from a list of pre-made options. Hopefully, it's something YouTube considers adding in the future.
In addition to easier access to your favorite types of videos, the new tab also prominently features 'Creator on the Rise' and 'Artist on the Rise' sections to increase YouTubers' exposure to the most exciting newcomers to the platform.
Below both of these will be the usual list of Trending videos, which also get their own destination page at the top, by the way.
The redesign will be rolling out over the next few days to both iOS and Android devices.
