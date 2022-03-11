YouTube pauses all monetization in Russia, blocks RT & Sputnik globally

YouTube has announced that it has paused all monetization in Russia while also blocking RT and Sputnik's channels worldwide.

The move, which was announced via Twitter, comes after YouTube previously blocked the Kremlin-backed channels in Europe. Now, they're blocked everywhere. YouTube also says that its "Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events." As of now, content describing Russia's invasion of Ukraine that violates that policy is being removed.

1/ Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy. https://t.co/TrTnOXtOTU — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022

YouTube also confirmed that it has now removed more than 1,000 channels and over 15,000 videos for "violating not only our hate speech policy, but also our policies around misinformation, graphic content and more."

YouTube had already paused ads in Russia but the company today confirmed that "all of the ways to monetize" its platform have now been ceased in Russia, although the door appears to be open for that to be backtracked in the future.

6/ Our teams continue to closely monitor the situation, and are ready to take further action. We will continue to share updates as they become available. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022

Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine amid ongoing sanctions. Reports say that the App Store and iTunes purchases have been "turned off" in the country, and Apple already stopped selling its products in the country.

Inside Russia, the country has sought to ban Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook from being used by its people — likely in an attempt to closely control the news that is being consumed.