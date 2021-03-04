YouTube for the third-generation Apple TV is now no longer available, with users only available to view content via AirPlay.

YouTube will soon drop support for the 3rd generation Apple TV and earlier. Customers who wish to continue watching YouTube on those models will need to AirPlay videos from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Update March 3: YouTube playback on Apple TV (third-gen) requires AirPlay starting today.

With support for YouTube ending for the third-generation Apple TV, users who want to continue to enjoy videos on the platform are now resigned to Airplaying them from a compatible iOS device. Given the third-generation Apple TV is now 9 years old, the move is not unexpected, but still an inconvenience.

