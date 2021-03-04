What you need to know
- YouTube is no longer available on the third-generation Apple TV.
- Users will have to cast videos from an iOS device using AirPlay if they want to see content on the device.
YouTube for the third-generation Apple TV is now no longer available, with users only available to view content via AirPlay.
As announced last month, YouTube has dropped support for the third-generation Apple TV, however, the fourth-generation Apple TV and the Apple TV 4K remain unaffected. From that report:
YouTube will soon drop support for the 3rd generation Apple TV and earlier. Customers who wish to continue watching YouTube on those models will need to AirPlay videos from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
As confirmed by 9to5Mac on Wednesday:
Update March 3: YouTube playback on Apple TV (third-gen) requires AirPlay starting today.
With support for YouTube ending for the third-generation Apple TV, users who want to continue to enjoy videos on the platform are now resigned to Airplaying them from a compatible iOS device. Given the third-generation Apple TV is now 9 years old, the move is not unexpected, but still an inconvenience.
The Best Apple TV remains the Apple TV 4K (32 GB), with no sign of an upgrade on the horizon.
YouTube did bring back Picture in Picture on iOS 14 in a recent beta, from that report:
Multiple users of the new iOS 14 beta indicate that Picture in Picture for YouTube has returned to Safari and indeed other browsers! Whilst Picture in Picture has been limited to Safari (it doesn't work in the YouTube app), MacRumors Tim Hardwick notes the feature also works in every browser on his iPhone.
