In this day and age, one of the most useful things you can get for your phone is a UV light sanitizer like the PhoneSoap 3, which is currently on sale for Black Friday at Amazon. With the PhoneSoap 3, you can sanitize your entire phone, as well as other small items, in just a matter of minutes.

While the deal is specifically for the white model, you can buy any color PhoneSoap 3 for just $63.94 with a 20% off coupon on Amazon.

It's been a wild year, with a pandemic and all. With that in mind, one of the most important things that I've learned this year is that everything is gross and should be sanitized, especially your smartphone. Getting a UV light sanitizer is one of the easiest ways to ensure your phone is always clean, and with the PhoneSoap 3 so cheap right now, why not?

Even though I've been using the PhoneSoap Pro since March, the PhoneSoap 3 is still a great (and cheaper) alternative. The PhoneSoap 3 is big enough to hold all smartphones, including larger ones like the iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S10+. There are two UV-C light bulbs inside the unit that will sanitize your phone and kill up to 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. The PhoneSoap 3 will also work great for small objects like earbuds, keys, and credit cards.

To make things even more convenient, the back of the device has one USB-A port as well as a USB-C port. So you can plug in and charge your devices while you sanitize them. It also comes in a variety of cool colors, so you can pick the one that fits your home the best. Amazon lists the white one at the sale price of $63.14, but the other colors have a 20% off coupon that you can apply, which knocks the price down to $63.94 plus tax.

So what are you waiting for? Grab a PhoneSoap 3 and make sure your phone is germ-free today!

