Zoom is dropping its time limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving

Zoom has announced that it will be lifting the time limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving. Zoom users around the world will get unlimited meeting minutes from midnight ET on November 26 through 6 AM ET on November 27. Zoom usually has a 40-minute time limit on free meetings.

When the 40-minute time limit is reached, free Zoom users are forced to start another free meeting. On Thanksgiving Day, however, you won't have to worry about your family gatherings abruptly ending.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the U.S., many are likely to use videoconferencing software such as Zoom and Google Meet to connect with their loved ones. Since the pandemic started earlier this year, Zoom has seen a significant rise in popularity. In addition to free users, Zoom has also reported a sharp rise in business customers, as work-from-home has become the new normal.

Zoom introduced new security features to its platform earlier this week, aimed at helping users fight "Zoombombing." Hosts and co-hosts now have the ability to temporarily pause a meeting and remove a Zoombomber. Meeting participants can also now report a disruptive user from the Zoom client.

