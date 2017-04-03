It's not the latest and the greatest, but iPad (5th generation) is the least expensive full-sized iPad ever — and, for some, that's the feature that matters most. This won't be an easy review for me. I'm all about bleeding-edge tech. If Apple had introduced a new iPad Pro in March, I'd have snapped it up in a heartbeat and then immediately started dreaming about what might come next. But this isn't about me. Nor does every product Apple makes in its increasing mainstream lineup have to be for me. Perspective taking is always hard and it's taken me a while to wrap my head around this new normal, but it's become increasingly important to review products in the context for which they're offered. Would I buy the iPad (5th Generation) — henceforth iPad 5 for efficiency — or recommend it to anyone like me? Not unless there was an urgent need for an extra, cheap tablet to keep in a camper or for car trips. But would I recommend it for parents, grandparents, kids, or non-tech nerds who just want an inexpensive internet or app device with a big enough screen, easy enough interface, to buy for the first time or upgrade after a long time? That's the question that needs answering, especially for people who still haven't gotten into computing or online, or have held onto previous generation iPads long enough that they're starting to need a replacement. For anyone who wants to ditch or diminish their PC, iPad Pro is there — at a price. For anyone who wants a new, full-sized iPad and doesn't want to pay a lot for it, though, is iPad 5 now the best option? See at Apple iPad 5 in brief For people who want: A less-expensive iPad

High-res Retina display

Access to the web and App Store Not for people who want: A Pro iPad

Laminated wide-gamut display

Apple Pencil and Smart Connector In brief It's not iPad Air 3. It's certainly not iPad Pro 2. Apple calls it iPad (5th Generation) but it's not a sequel to the 2012 iPad 4 either. Instead, the new 9.7-inch iPad is more an amalgam of everything that's come before. It's got the form-factor of the original Air but almost as much power as the Pro. It doesn't have Apple Pencil or Smart Connector, but it's got the lowest price tag of any full-sized iPad, ever. If you want a Pro, get a Pro. If you want an inexpensive tablet to access the web and the App Store, and a solid upgrade from iPad 2 all the way through iPad Air, get the new iPad (5th Generation). Buy now from Apple

iPad 5 Price I don't typically begin reviews talking about price. I typically end them that way. With iPad 5, though, everything begins and ends with the price. Before the original iPad launched there was a rumor that it would cost $1000. During the iPad introduction event, Steve Jobs revealed the actual price to an "unbelievable" $499. Newer versions of the 9.7-inch iPad, from iPad 2 to iPad Air 2, all kept the same price point, even as older versions hang around at $399. The 9.7-inch iPad Pro raised the cost of entry to $599. iPad 5? $329 You're not getting a next generation iPad for that price, of course. You're not even getting last year's iPad – there wasn't one, aside from the Pro. What you are getting is an amalgam of several previous generation iPads with a jolt of new internals. It's an updated version of the screen from iPad Air 1, camera system from iPad Air 2, and chipset from iPhone 6s (the non-X version of the chipset in iPad Pro). At $329.

iPad 5 Design iPad 5 is built off the iPad Air platform. Outwardly, it looks like something of a cross between the original iPad Air and iPad Air 2, with a little 9.7-inch iPad Pro thrown in. It's almost like an iPad Air 1.5 but with the missing or minimized plastic RF windows of the Pro.

It's 9.4 inches (240 mm) tall, 6.6 inches (169.5 mm) wide, 0.29 inches (7.5 mm) "thin", and weighs in at 1.03 pounds (469 grams) for the Wi-Fi version and 1.05 pounds (478 grams) for the cellular version. That's the same "thinness" and weight as the original iPad Air, and 0.05 inches (1.4 mm) thicker and 0.07 pounds (9 grams) heavier than the iPad Air 2 or 9.7-inch iPad Pro. It's one of the most apparent ways in which iPad 5 is more of an iPad Air SE than an iPad Air 3. I can notice the difference when I'm holding iPad 5 and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and trying to weight them out, but just barely. The visual difference between the two casings is far more apparent. Ultimately, lightness is a boon for usability — you can hold it longer, read longer, watch longer, work longer, etc. iPad 5 is far from a back-breaker, though, which means it's likely not a deal-breaker either.

Color options include silver, space gray, and gold. There's no rose gold, which remains exclusive to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. (And there's no (matte black), jet black, or (Product) RED either, all of which remain exclusive to iPhone 7.) The lack of rose gold is irksome for those of us who like to match all our gear. In 2016, I had rose gold for just about everything. Now I have more of an eclectic mix. Maybe some colors simply don't sell as well, or Apple wants to keep some colors exclusive for premium products. Either way, I miss the options. There are no speaker grills on the top of iPad 5 because it lacks the four-speaker system of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. That leaves just the dual, stereo speaker grills on the bottom, like iPad Air and iPad Air 2. There's also no mute/rotation lock switch, which Apple offered on iPad Air but eliminated on iPad Air 2 and subsequent iPads. There's also no camera bump like on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro because iPad 5 doesn't have the newer, larger camera system but rather the older, smaller 12.9-inch iPad Pro system. So, iPad 5 looks like... an iPad. It's part of the same design language that dates all the way back to the 2012 iPad mini. Rumor has it Apple is working on a new, more edge-to-edge design language for iPad. But that would be for the next-generation, not for iPad 5. iPad accessories Thanks to iPad 5 sharing the same dimensions as the original iPad Air, it's largely compatible with existing iPad Air accessories. That doesn't just include the obvious accessories that connect over Lightning cable or Bluetooth, but covers and cases as well. Best cases for iPad

Best stylus pens for iPad iPad 5 Display The iPad 5 display has the same "retina" density as previous-generation 9.7-inch iPads going back to 2012 — 2048x1536 pixels at 264 pixels-per-inch (ppi). If you've used any iPad since iPad 3, then you already know how that looks. If not, from a normal viewing distance, the grid of dots disappears and all you see is the text and images on the screen.

It's sRGB, same as all the other iPads up to and including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which means no DCI-P3 wide color gamut or True Tone ambient light matching like the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. So, no deep reds, vibrant greens, or white that looks less blue or yellow and more like paper. Unless you've been using a 9.7-inch iPad Pro, though, you probably won't notice. (And if you have, you're probably not buying an iPad 5 to replace it.) For anyone on an iPad 2, the screen will be a terrific, Retina-level upgrade. For anyone using iPad 3 to iPad Air, it'll be slightly better — and considerably lighter for all but the Air. For anyone on iPad Air 2, though, it'll be a diagonal step back. That's because iPad 5 lacks the anti-glare, laminated display, introduced on iPad Air 2. It does have the far more advanced individual calibration methods Apple has implemented in recent years, which balances at the sub-pixel level. But images don't look as though they're trapped inside the glass they way they do on iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro. They look like they're painted beneath it.

So, you'll experience more glare on iPad 5 than other recent iPads. If you mostly use your iPad inside you won't have a problem. If you like to take it to the park and sit beneath the midday sun, you'll need to find a spot of shade or angle yourself to minimize it. iPad 5 Cameras We live in an age of 12 megapixels, 4K mobile cameras, with optical and cinematic image stabilization, that shoot in wide-gamut and can apply depth-of-field effects on the fly. In an age of 5-megapixel, 1080p, Retina Flash selfies and boomerang videos. The iPad 5 camera system, though, is of a previous age.

iPad 5 optics are more in line with the 12-inch iPad Pro — which is to say an iPhone 6 or iPad Air 2 camera system with an iPhone 6s Image Signal Processor (ISP). That means 8 megapixels, 1080p video out back and 1.2 megapixels, 720p video up front. Yeah. If this were a new Pro, it would be show-stopper-level outdated. For a low-cost iPad, it'll be an improvement over everything from iPad 2 to iPad Air, and an ever-so-slight improvement over iPad Air 2. It does have Live Photos, though. You can both record and playback Apple's moment-captures on iPad 5, which is great.

iPad photography has never been taken as seriously as iPhone, despite how powerful a large viewfinder can be for novices and professionals alike. I think that's beginning to change, though. At least I hope it is. For now, iPad 5 will work for taking everyday photos or videos in relatively well-lit situations, "scanning" papers to digitize, making fun solo or family projects, taking FaceTime or video calls, and similar tasks. iPad 5 Internals Inside every iPad 5 is an Apple A9 system-on-a-chip (SoC) with integrated M9 motion co-processor and 2 GB of RAM. It's not the A10 Fusion found in iPhone 7 or even the A9X found in the iPads Pro, but it's the exact same SoC that powers iPhone 6s.