Tim Cook said last week that Apple was donating 10 million N95 masks to those who needed them. Now a total of 100,000 have rolled into Cook's home state of Alabama.

While there was little doubt that Cook was true to his word it's great to see the masks starting to reach places where they can really make a difference. The N95 face masks have been in perilously short supply since the coronavirus pandemic took a hold.

Confirmation that the masks have arrived in Alabama came via the Alabama Public Health Twitter account. The 100,000 N95 masks were joined by another 100,000 surgical masks, too.

Apple and Cook have been doing their best to keep people safe during the pandemic, with all Apple Stores closed outside of Greater China. Apple offices – including the iconic Apple Park – are also closed in an attempt at halting the spread of the virus.