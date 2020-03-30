What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged "millions" of N95 masks to authorities.
- 100,000 of them are now in Alabama.
- The masks have been in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Cook said last week that Apple was donating 10 million N95 masks to those who needed them. Now a total of 100,000 have rolled into Cook's home state of Alabama.
While there was little doubt that Cook was true to his word it's great to see the masks starting to reach places where they can really make a difference. The N95 face masks have been in perilously short supply since the coronavirus pandemic took a hold.
Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020
Confirmation that the masks have arrived in Alabama came via the Alabama Public Health Twitter account. The 100,000 N95 masks were joined by another 100,000 surgical masks, too.
The Alabama Department of Public Health would like to thank Apple & @tim_cook for the donation of 100,000 surgical masks and 100,000 N95 masks for Alabama's front line.— Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) March 29, 2020
Our heroes are those on the front line. Thanks to Tim for helping us protect them. pic.twitter.com/60o2lJDFRQ
Apple and Cook have been doing their best to keep people safe during the pandemic, with all Apple Stores closed outside of Greater China. Apple offices – including the iconic Apple Park – are also closed in an attempt at halting the spread of the virus.
