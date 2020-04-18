What you need to know
- 160,000 Apple face shields are now in Los Angeles.
- This is a fraction of the 20 million+ masks and shields Apple is providing in total.
- The fight against coronavirus continues.
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka has confirmed that 160,000 Apple-provided face masks have now arrived in LA, according to the Associated Press.
Apple has committed to providing more than 20 million face masks and shields to authorities who need them, with LA the latest beneficiary.
Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020
"Los Angeles thanks Apple for this generous donation of face shields that are critical to frontline health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic," said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, the City's Chief Logistics Officer during this crisis. "There are numerous private sector entities that have supplies or know of suppliers that can help during this time of need, and our City team is here to facilitate that process."
In a report first spotted by Apple Insider, we learn that LA has a new program in place that aims to help " identify and match available medical supplies in the private sector with the health care providers in need of them".
Apple isn't the only company stepping up to provide help to those who need it, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be celebrated. The current situation is going to need Apple, other companies, and all of us, to do play a part.
