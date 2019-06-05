tvOS 13 is coming to the Apple TV this fall alongside updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. While it might not be as feature-packed as those releases, there are still some important updates to be found in tvOS 13. These new features will make using your Apple TV a more pleasant experience, especially if you share your Apple TV with other people.

Multi-user support

Multi-user support has been a wish of many an iPad user for a while, but, just like dark mode, the Apple TV is getting it first. With this feature, you can switch between multiple Apple IDs on your Apple TV, with each user having their own customized experience ready for them when the switch is made.

This includes personalized movie and show recommendations, as well as your personal Up Next list, both in the TV app. You'll also see your personal music library, as well as recommendations for music if you're an Apple Music subscriber.

You'll be able to switch between users in the Settings app, but tvOS 13 will also include its own version of Control Center, which will feature all of the users signed in to the Apple TV. You can just invoke Control Center, click on the profile that you want to switch to, and you're good to go.

Control Center

Speaking of Control Center, this feature is going to make interacting with certain important features on your Apple TV easier than ever. In addition to user switching, you can use the Control Center to immediately put your Apple TV to sleep, start a screen saver, route system audio to external speakers using Bluetooth or AirPlay, or see the currently playing song.

Expanded game controller support

Specifically, the Apple TV will expand its support for game controllers to an additional two, but they're important ones. The controllers for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller will both be compatible with Apple TV with the launch of tvOS 13. This will allow you to play any of your tvOS games including, Tim Cook emphasized, those coming from Apple Arcade, with two of the most popular game controllers in the world.

New Home screen

Apple is updating the Apple TV Home screen this fall. It looks largely the same, except that your top row apps now sit in their own dock. Apps in this dock will be able to offer fullscreen video previews of their content, whether it's the latest blockbuster movie on iTunes or the next season of Stranger Things on Netflix.

Lyrics get animated

This one isn't so much "important" as it is "fun," but hey, fun can be important. Lyrics for songs in Apple Music are becoming much more animated. They're also getting larger.

As you play a song in Apple Music, turning lyrics on will present you with more than the plain old lyrics you're used to. Now, Music will highlight the correct line of the lyrics as the song plays, in time with the music. As each line ends, it jumps up to make room for the next line. It'll be great for karaoke.

Your favorites

Do you have a favorite feature that's coming to Apple TV this fall? Let us know in the comments.