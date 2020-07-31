Tim CookSource: Apple

  • AAPL has hit a new all-time high.
  • A share sits at $409.34 currently.
  • This after an impressive quarterly report yesterday.

Apple shared its quarterly earnings yesterday and the numbers seem to have pleased Wall Street. So much so that AAPL is trading at an all-time high of $409.34 at the time of writing.

What made everyone so happy? Apple sold a ton of iPhones and its services are doing pretty well, too. Same old, same old.

The quarter saw net iPhone sales hit $26.4 billion, up about $500 million from the previous year, while services hit $13.2 billion, up nearly $2 billion from a year ago. iPad, Mac, and wearables sales figures were also up during Q3 over the same period in 2019.

AAPL at 409.34

On the back of yesterday's results, Apple has also announced a 4-1 stock split, reducing the price of a single share to around $100 when the change happens on August 31.

If you're looking for the full rundown of how yesterday's earnings call went down, we got you. We have a full transcript of the entire thing just waiting for your eyeballs.