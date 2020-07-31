What you need to know
- AAPL has hit a new all-time high.
- A share sits at $409.34 currently.
- This after an impressive quarterly report yesterday.
Apple shared its quarterly earnings yesterday and the numbers seem to have pleased Wall Street. So much so that AAPL is trading at an all-time high of $409.34 at the time of writing.
What made everyone so happy? Apple sold a ton of iPhones and its services are doing pretty well, too. Same old, same old.
The quarter saw net iPhone sales hit $26.4 billion, up about $500 million from the previous year, while services hit $13.2 billion, up nearly $2 billion from a year ago. iPad, Mac, and wearables sales figures were also up during Q3 over the same period in 2019.
On the back of yesterday's results, Apple has also announced a 4-1 stock split, reducing the price of a single share to around $100 when the change happens on August 31.
If you're looking for the full rundown of how yesterday's earnings call went down, we got you. We have a full transcript of the entire thing just waiting for your eyeballs.
Apple's new gift cards now work in Apple Stores and in the App Store
After years of offering two different types of gift cards – one for stores, one for digital services – Apple has now brought them both together.
Apple confirms that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed
In its Q3 2020 earnings call with investors, Apple confirmed that its 2020 lineup of iPhones will launch “a few weeks later” than usual.
Live transcript: Here's what Apple said at its Q3 20 earnings call
We're transcribing Apple's Q3 earnings call live. Catch up on everything being said.
Enjoy some screen time outdoors with the best outdoor projector screens
Spending time outdoors is great, but spending time outdoors while still keeping up with your favorite shows and movies is even better! Here's the best outdoor projector screens that can help bring screen time to the great outdoors.